Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: On the road to Damascus
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: On the road to Damascus

Dec 04, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the lightning takeover of Aleppo by rebranded Al Qaeda militants, and the role of NATO, the US and Israel in nurturing them as an asset. They will also discuss the Lebanon ceasefire and its near-certain collapse, as well as the furor in Washington over Trump's FBI nominee and the pardon of Hunter Biden.
