Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the lightning takeover of Aleppo by rebranded Al Qaeda militants, and the role of NATO, the US and Israel in nurturing them as an asset. They will also discuss the Lebanon ceasefire and its near-certain collapse, as well as the furor in Washington over Trump's FBI nominee and the pardon of Hunter Biden.
🔴 Watch on Rumble
🔴 Watch on YouTube
🔴 Read TheGrayzone.com
🔴 The Grayzone live: On the road to Damascus
Dec 04, 2024
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the lightning takeover of Aleppo by rebranded Al Qaeda militants, and the role of NATO, the US and Israel in nurturing them as an asset. They will also discuss the Lebanon ceasefire and its near-certain collapse, as well as the furor in Washington over Trump's FBI nominee and the pardon of Hunter Biden.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes