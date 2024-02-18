The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: No One Uninvolved
Feb 18, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the untimely death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the US-Israeli assault on multilateral institutions seeking to prevent famine in Gaza, the renewal of US starvation sanctions on Syria, and the looming catastrophe in Rafah.
