Max Blumenthal
⁠The Grayzone live: Invented Peoples
⁠The Grayzone live: Invented Peoples

Feb 11, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Vladimir Putin's stemwinding interview with Tucker Carlson, the continuing blowback from Biden's Middle East policy, and the latest from the Gaza war.


