Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Harvard Man
The Grayzone live: Harvard Man

The Grayzone
Jan 07, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the thuggish pro-Israel billionaire campaign to control academia, fallout from new Epstein revelations as Israel's most obscene propaganda stunt collapses, the wave of Israeli assassinations and bombings across the region, and the latest on the Ukraine proxy war. Watch on Youtube

