Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Friends of Israel
The Grayzone live: Friends of Israel

Mar 19, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the deepening Gaza catastrophe and political rifts between the faltering Biden administration and an increasingly confident Netanyahu.

