🔴 The Grayzone live: Black flags over Damascus

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the fall of the Syrian government following a Turkish/NATO-backed invasion of Al Qaeda proxy forces, followed by the Israeli army's destruction of the remnants of the Syrian military with zero resistance.
Dec 10, 2024
