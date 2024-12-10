The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 The Grayzone live: Black flags over Damascus
🔴 The Grayzone live: Black flags over Damascus

Dec 10, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the fall of the Syrian government following a Turkish/NATO-backed invasion of Al Qaeda proxy forces, followed by the Israeli army's destruction of the remnants of the Syrian military with zero resistance.
