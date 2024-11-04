The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 The Grayzone live: America eats its young
Nov 04, 2024

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the excruciating final days before America goes to the polls to elect the next president and explain which neocons will be in control next January. They will also cover Israel's escalating assaults on Northern Gaza and Lebanon, and the prospects for a ceasefire in a second Kamala or Trump term.
