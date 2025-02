Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss post-inaugural drama and imperial decadence, as well as the latest on the Gaza prisoner exchanges, the Swiss jailing of journalist Ali Abunimah, Colombia's dispute with Trump, and more.

