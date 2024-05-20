State-Terror as a Form of Regime Change

The focus of this Webinar is to explore the intersection of state-driven terror and political transformation. From the crisis in Gaza, and all the way back to the War on Terror, we will examine how Regime change has been used as a tool, wielded by great global powers to assert dominance and control over the geopolitical order.Our renowned speakers will share their insights as they dissect historical and contemporary examples of state-sponsored terrorism shaping regime change dynamics on a geopolitical scale.Guided by moderator Prof. Junaid S. Ahmad, we delve into urgent discussions on accountability and human rights preservation in the face of geopolitical power struggles.

Date: 18th May 2024 Organized by the International Movement for a Just World SPEAKERS - Max Blumenthal - Prof. Ilan Pappe - Prof Attia Kanwal

