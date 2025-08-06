The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal appeared at an August 5 demonstration in Washington DC outside the Capitol Hill offices of Fox News, NBC, News Nation and many other outlets. The rally was held to demand accountability for the corporate media's role in manufacturing consent for the Gaza genocide, and for its weak response to Israel's carefully planned starvation of the besieged Palestinian enclave.
'Enemies of the people'- Max Blumenthal blasts media role in Gaza genocide
Aug 06, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
