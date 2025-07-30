The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal on Gaza, U.S. Politics, Media Hypocrisy, and Shifting Public Opinion

Jul 30, 2025
Max Blumenthal joins Sabrina Salvati to unpack recent political shifts and media hypocrisy surrounding Gaza. He critiques top Democrats like Obama and Clinton for their newfound concern about the humanitarian crisis—calling it reputation-washing after years of silence. Blumenthal breaks down how bipartisan support for Israel is eroding, particularly among U.S. youth, exposing deep fractures in both parties. He highlights the brutal mistreatment of activist Chris Smalls by Israeli forces and the shocking silence from U.S. politicians and media who once praised him. The conversation explores the influence of Zionism, the failure of mainstream media, and the growing role of independent voices in exposing genocide.

