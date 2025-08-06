Meet the symbol of Gaza's famine – and target of Israel's propagandists

The Grayzone visits the family of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a severely malnourished toddler living in a Gaza City tent, who has become a symbol of the Israeli-imposed famine sweeping the besieged territory.

After Mohammed appeared on the front page of the New York Times and several other major papers, Israeli propagandists accused the media of misinformation, claiming his pre-existing muscular condition explained away the hunger crisis. We spoke to his mother, Hedaya, to get the full story.

We also spoke to the Al-Foul family, Gaza City residents who are also struggling to feed their young son as Israel blocks the aid they depend on.