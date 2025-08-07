The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
54

'You will hear us!' -New anti-genocide protest interrupts live media broadcasts

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal reports from the site of a new protest campaign targeting corporate media organizations outside their Capitol Hill offices for their complicity in the genocide.
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Aug 07, 2025
6
54
Share
Transcript

On August 5, protesters outside the 400 North Capitol St. offices of Fox News, NBC, News Nation, ITV, and many other broadcast outlets slammed the role of corporate media in manufacturing consent for the Gaza genocide, and demanded they provide unbiased coverage of shocking Israeli atrocities.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture