On August 5, protesters outside the 400 North Capitol St. offices of Fox News, NBC, News Nation, ITV, and many other broadcast outlets slammed the role of corporate media in manufacturing consent for the Gaza genocide, and demanded they provide unbiased coverage of shocking Israeli atrocities.
'You will hear us!' -New anti-genocide protest interrupts live media broadcasts
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal reports from the site of a new protest campaign targeting corporate media organizations outside their Capitol Hill offices for their complicity in the genocide.
Aug 07, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
