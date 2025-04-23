Max Blumenthal anddiscuss the chaos inside the Pentagon as Israel and its neocon allies in the Trump administration attempt to goad the US into war on Iran. They will also cover Syria, where the US has issued revealing demands in exchange for removing troops, how El Salvador's rent a prison policy is being weaponized by Washington, and more.
🔴 Signal's blinking red - The Grayzone live
Apr 23, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
