Max Blumenthal
Setareh Sadeqi: Iran’s protests spark regime change campaign
Setareh Sadeqi: Iran’s protests spark regime change campaign

Dec 12, 2022

Isfahan, Iran-based independent researcher Setareh Sadeqi joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss how protests in Iran have triggered calls for regime change and a violent insurgency from Western hawks, and the media warfare that has accompanied the destabilization campaign.

