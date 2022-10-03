The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Setareh Sadeqi: Iran’s protests: a different view from the ground
Setareh Sadeqi: Iran’s protests: a different view from the ground

Oct 03, 2022

Iran’s protests: a different view from the ground

Setareh Sadeqi, an Esfahan, Iran-based scholar and teacher, provides Max Blumenthal with a view of Iran’s protests against the country’s morality police and the death of Mahsa Amini never heard in US mainstream. Sadeqi explains that while many Iranians oppose the morality police, the protests have failed to spread far outside Tehran, and have relied heavily on social media amplification from the outside - including from neoconservative elements hell bent on regime change - to magnify the impact of the protests. Sadeqi also addresses the impact of US sanctions on Iranian women, and details civil disobedience by Iranian women that has never registered in Western media.

