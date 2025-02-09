The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal holds his second interview with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement), asking him why his movement intervened in defense of Gaza despite devastating Israeli and US-UK attacks. Al-Bukhaiti explains why he believes Palestinian losses would have been worse without Ansar Allah's intervention, and discusses developments in Yemen's grueling civil war.
Senior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for Gaza
Feb 09, 2025
Max Blumenthal
