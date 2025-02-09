Playback speed



Senior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for Gaza

The Grayzone
Feb 09, 2025

Transcript

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal holds his second interview with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement), asking him why his movement intervened in defense of Gaza despite devastating Israeli and US-UK attacks. Al-Bukhaiti explains why he believes Palestinian losses would have been worse without Ansar Allah's intervention, and discusses developments in Yemen's grueling civil war.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
