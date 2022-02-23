Russell "Texas" Bentley: Russia recognizes Donbas

Russell "Texas" Bentley is based in Donetsk and has been in Donbass since December 2014 as a soldier in the Novorussian Army in Vostok and XAH Battalions. He will detail the situation on the ground as Russia recognizes the breakaway republics and sends peacekeeping troops to end the grinding conflict with Ukraine.
