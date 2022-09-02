The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Russell Brand: Biden's semi-fascism and the Left's identity crisis
0:00
-12:46

Russell Brand: Biden's semi-fascism and the Left's identity crisis

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Sep 02, 2022

Video on Russell Brand's YouTube Channel

Russell Brand and Max Blumenthal discuss President Biden's "semi-fascist" boner and the controlled demolition of the Left.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture