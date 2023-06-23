Reflections on Covid: One of the Most Elaborate Propaganda Campaigns in Modern History?

For the complete transcript of this panel and other content join us on Patreon. We have no other form of income except your support. https://patreon.com/plebity

Panelists: Max Blumenthal, Christian Parenti

Description: An exploration of the Covid propaganda from March 2020 to the present day; how the official Covid Narrative is unraveling (or not), the left’s support for authoritarianism, democratic societies’ descent towards authoritarianism, the rapid adoption of digital tech under the guise of public health, inequities created by Covid, capitalism and the wealth disparity, the psychology behind conformity, the conflation of ‘freedom’ and far-right beliefs, the state of health care, and more.

Max Blumenthal is a journalist and editor of the independent site Grayzone.com. He is the author of several books and documentaries and is based in Washington, DC.

Christian Parenti is a professor at John Jay College and a journalist. He has written a number of articles about the pandemic, including https://thegrayzone.com/2022/03/31/le.... Christian is author of the book The Soft Cage: Surveillance in America, from Slavery to the War on Terror.

