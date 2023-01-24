The Grayzone

Randy Credico and Aaron Mate: World Economic Forum War Party
Randy Credico and Aaron Mate: World Economic Forum War Party

Jan 24, 2023

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the lobbying at Davos for extending the Ukraine proxy war into 2024, the latest palace intrigues from inside Ukraine's government, and discuss the continued struggle for the freedom of Julian Assange with Randy Credico.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsW3TdVeJ60

