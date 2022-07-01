The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Piers Robinson and David Miller: 'Rogue academics' targeted by UK intel-media campaign speak out
Piers Robinson and David Miller: 'Rogue academics' targeted by UK intel-media campaign speak out

Jul 01, 2022

Piers Robinson:

https://twitter.com/PiersRobinson1

https://piersrobinson.wordpress.com

Propaganda in Focus https://propagandainfocus.com/

Dr. Piers Robinson is a political scientist and currently a co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, editor of Propaganda in Focus, member of PANDA, conveyor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, an associated researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global ‘War on Terror’. He has served on the boards of several academic journals.

David Miller:

https://twitter.com/tracking_power

David Miller is a broadcaster, writer, investigative researcher. producer of Palestine Declassified @PDeclassified; Director of Spinwatch https://spinwatch.org/ @Spinwatch; and was unjustly sacked by @BristolUni at behest of the Zionist movement.

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

