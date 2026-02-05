The Grayzone BLOCKED by Paypal on political grounds

By Max Blumenthal

This October, Paypal suspended The Grayzone’s account, blocking our audience from donating to us without explaining anything to them, and preventing us from accessing several thousand dollars already in the account.



In order to regain access, Paypal has demanded we to go through an invasive process requiring us to provide photo ID, tax forms, and to explain two donations totaling $40 from a private citizen in Australia.



In this video, Max Blumenthal investigates the suspicious ban by interviewing the small donor flagged by Paypal. What he learned confirms that The Grayzone's account was blocked on political grounds, and raises some truly disturbing questions about the role of the Five Eyes global surveillance network in undermining independent media.



