Epstein: did all roads lead to Moscow, or Tel Aviv?

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano on Judging Freedom to expose how Netanyahu’s lifelong obsession with war on Iran—pushed since Iraq, now via Adelson and Epstein ties—has Trump demanding Tehran’s total capitulation in Oman talks. He calls out absurd U.S. terms: dismantle ballistic missiles and nuclear breakout capacity that deterred Israel’s 12-day assault, echoing Gaddafi’s fatal disarmament. Blumenthal ties carrier deployments and regional tension to Israel’s strategy of trapping America in endless Middle East quagmires, while JD Vance parrots neocon lies and British media deflects Epstein’s Israeli fingerprints as “Russian assets.”