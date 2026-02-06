The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Epstein: did all roads lead to Moscow, or Tel Aviv?

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Feb 06, 2026

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano on Judging Freedom to expose how Netanyahu’s lifelong obsession with war on Iran—pushed since Iraq, now via Adelson and Epstein ties—has Trump demanding Tehran’s total capitulation in Oman talks. He calls out absurd U.S. terms: dismantle ballistic missiles and nuclear breakout capacity that deterred Israel’s 12-day assault, echoing Gaddafi’s fatal disarmament. Blumenthal ties carrier deployments and regional tension to Israel’s strategy of trapping America in endless Middle East quagmires, while JD Vance parrots neocon lies and British media deflects Epstein’s Israeli fingerprints as “Russian assets.”

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture