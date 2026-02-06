The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

3 key Epstein takeaways in 2 minutes

Max Blumenthal joins The Matt Gaetz Show
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Feb 06, 2026

"Many of us who analyze these files are called conspiracy theorists," but "the system that controls us, capitalism, is fundamentally a conspiracy among elites,” argues Blumenthal.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture