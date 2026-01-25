Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Mental Unraveling and the Road to Iran

Max Blumenthal joins Matt Gaetz to chart how Trump’s obvious cognitive decline intersects with a foreign-policy apparatus marching toward a disastrous war on Iran. He dissects Treasury-engineered currency collapse and IMF-style “reform” as weapons against Iran’s middle class, links sanctions to orchestrated street violence and Mossad/MI6 hybrid war tactics, and shows how neocon officials openly fantasize about decapitation strikes and regime change that even they admit bombing can’t deliver. Along the way, Max skewers Trump’s Davos performance, NATO’s hypocrisy, and a U.S. political class using economic siege, proxy terror and carrier groups to do what Congress and the public would never openly authorize.