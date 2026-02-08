🔴 All roads lead to Tel Aviv;) - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal is joined by Kit Klarenberg to break down the massive new Epstein file dump, and to discuss the scandal surrounding UK Labour peer Peter Mandelson which threatens to bring down Keir Starmer’s government. They will also cover US-Iran negotiations, new developments in Venezuela, and more.
