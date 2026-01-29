Max Blumenthal: Iran’s “Holocaust” Numbers and the March to War

On Piers Morgan’s show, Max Blumenthal dismantles the screaming “100,000 dead” headline from Iran’s recent unrest, tracing it back to exile grifters, Mossad‑adjacent outlets, and Western media eager for a new Iraq‑style casus belli. He shows how sanctions, engineered currency collapse, and hybrid warfare manufactured real misery, then got spun into a “genocide” narrative to ram through a U.S.–Israeli strike that neither regional states nor most Americans want. In Blumenthal’s telling, the fake body count isn’t about human rights; it’s about giving Trump’s donors and Israel a pretext for war before the political window slams shut.