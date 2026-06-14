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'Our only representative is the Resistance': Lebanese rally against negotiations w/ Israel

A rebuke to Lebanon's US and Saudi-backed authorities from the heart of Dahiya
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The Grayzone and Wyatt Reed
Jun 14, 2026
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The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from the Dahiya district of Beirut, Lebanon, where hundreds of supporters of Hezbollah rallied against the unconstitutional negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel aimed at compelling Resistance factions to disarm.

The negotiations come as Israel bombards Lebanon's south, killing scores of civilians each …

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