The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from the Dahiya district of Beirut, Lebanon, where hundreds of supporters of Hezbollah rallied against the unconstitutional negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel aimed at compelling Resistance factions to disarm.
The negotiations come as Israel bombards Lebanon's south, killing scores of civilians each …
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'Our only representative is the Resistance': Lebanese rally against negotiations w/ Israel
A rebuke to Lebanon's US and Saudi-backed authorities from the heart of Dahiya
Jun 14, 2026
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The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from the Dahiya district of Beirut, Lebanon, where hundreds of supporters of Hezbollah rallied against the unconstitutional negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel aimed at compelling Resistance factions to disarm.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
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https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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