The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal breaks down recent reports emanating from US intelligence warning that Israeli spying has reached "critical" levels since President Donald Trump initiated negotiations with Iran.
Blumenthal explains who Israel is reportedly targeting, and how the NY Times confirmed his own reporting about Israeli spying on the White House from one year ago.
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Israeli spying on US officials at 'critical' level
The NY Times has confirmed The Grayzone's 2025 report on Israeli agents planting tracking devices on a Secret Service vehicle.
Jun 13, 2026
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal breaks down recent reports emanating from US intelligence warning that Israeli spying has reached "critical" levels since President Donald Trump initiated negotiations with Iran.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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