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Israeli spying on US officials at 'critical' level

The NY Times has confirmed The Grayzone's 2025 report on Israeli agents planting tracking devices on a Secret Service vehicle.
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The Grayzone
Jun 13, 2026

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal breaks down recent reports emanating from US intelligence warning that Israeli spying has reached "critical" levels since President Donald Trump initiated negotiations with Iran.

Blumenthal explains who Israel is reportedly targeting, and how the NY Times confirmed his own reporting about Israeli spying on the White House from one year ago.

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