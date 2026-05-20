Max Blumenthal: The Israeli plot against Thomas Massie exposes US oligarchy

Max explains how the campaign to defeat Rep Thomas Massie reveals how Israel’s lobby network is shamelessly buying U.S. politics, laundering influence through Trump-world, and pushing war and censorship. But the public is finally breaking through the propaganda, and a backlash is building.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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