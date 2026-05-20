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Max Blumenthal: The Israeli plot against Thomas Massie exposes US oligarchy

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The Grayzone
May 20, 2026

Max explains how the campaign to defeat Rep Thomas Massie reveals how Israel’s lobby network is shamelessly buying U.S. politics, laundering influence through Trump-world, and pushing war and censorship. But the public is finally breaking through the propaganda, and a backlash is building.

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