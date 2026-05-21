The US indicted Raul Castro for deterring CIA-backed terrorists

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal reacts to the Department of Justice’s indictment of former Cuban President Raul Castro for shooting down a pair of planes from a CIA-backed network of Miami Cubans, Brothers to the Rescue, who deliberately and repeatedly violated Cuban airspace in 1996.



Blumenthal explains how the Clinton administration warned that the planes were “taunting” the Cuban government, and would provoke it to shoot them down.



He then breaks down the network behind Brothers to the Rescue: CIA-backed terrorists who downed a Cuban civilian airliner in 1976, and carried out a series of bombings on Cuban shipping and hotels under the supervision of US intelligence.