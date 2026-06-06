In his latest on the ground report for The Grayzone, Wyatt Reed travelled to the ancient city of Tyre to document the aftermath of a brutal wave of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and local businesses.
Despite Israel’s claims that their attacks target Hezbollah, he found no evidence of militant activity. Instead, he only encountered civilians attempting to rebuild their lives — and, in many cases, refusing to obey a forced evacuation notice imposed by Israeli forces seeking to ethnically cleanse southern Lebanon.
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“We will never leave”: Defying Israeli ethnic cleansing in South Lebanon
Residents of South Lebanon refuse Israeli evacuation orders, declaring that by remaining, they are resisting
Jun 06, 2026
In his latest on the ground report for The Grayzone, Wyatt Reed travelled to the ancient city of Tyre to document the aftermath of a brutal wave of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and local businesses.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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