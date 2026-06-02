The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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🔴 They're not even hiding it anymore - The Grayzone live

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The Grayzone
Jun 02, 2026

Cerie Bulivant, a passenger on the Gaza Sumud Flotilla, joins The Grayzone to share his testimony of experiencing heinous abuses and torture by Israeli soldiers after the aid boats were intercepted. Max Blumenthal is then joined by Wyatt Reed from Beirut, who will discuss his coverage of the war in southern Lebanon between invading Israeli forces and Hezbollah. Aaron Mate also joins to cover Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and the latest in the US.

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