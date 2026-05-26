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Hezbollah leader to The Grayzone: Israel-First Trump 'turned America into a joke'

In a candid exchange with The Grayzone, Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa provides new details of field operations against Israel and addresses Lebanon's political crisis.
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The Grayzone and Wyatt Reed
May 26, 2026

The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed interviews Wafiq Safa, a senior Hezbollah official and former head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit.

In a candid exchange about Hezbollah's conflict with Israel in Southern Lebanon, Safa provides new details on resistance operations, its intelligence capacity, and how he believes it has forced Israel into a costly stalemate that exposes the limits of Israeli military power.

Safa argues that any US-backed attempt to disarm Hezbollah would be illegitimate and could trigger civil war, because Hezbollah sees itself as part of a broader regional front that includes Iran and other anti-Israel forces.

Regarding Lebanon’s future, he argues that Israel’s talk of permanent settlement in the south is realistic only if resistance collapses, and he insists that the movement still stands by its decision to open the front after October 7 because it views the war as a defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a response to Israel’s wider regional project.

Safa also offers his assessment of Israeli influence on the US government, and whether Israeli is advancing US national security interests, or undermining them.

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