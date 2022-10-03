Audio from the documentary: Nicaragua: Escape to Freedom

They escaped the lockdowns to this Nicaraguan town

Max Blumenthal documents the lives of Canadians, Australians, Americans and those from as far as Singapore who left everything behind and resettled in the Nicaraguan beachside community of San Juan del Sur, all to escape the Covid lockdowns and mandates that nearly ruined their lives.

These expats detail the hardship and repression of lockdown, the pain of losing family and friends who succumbed to state-led propaganda, and their frustration with scientifically dubious public health guidelines.

Now in Nicaragua, they describe encountering an atmosphere of freedom, safety and community at stark odds with the image put forward by Western media, which has demonized the country's socialist-oriented government as a brutal autocracy.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal