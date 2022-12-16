The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Mnar Adley: How Zelensky Is Leading Ukraine's Massive Privatization Drive
0:00
-1:12:47

Mnar Adley: How Zelensky Is Leading Ukraine's Massive Privatization Drive

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 16, 2022

Max is interviewed by MintPress News publisher Mnar Adley about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's repression of his country's unions and opposition activists, and his privatization of the Ukrainian economy. 

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Mnar Adley

https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/mnarmuhawesh/

https://twitter.com/mnarmuh

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture