Max Blumenthal
Michael Tracey: NATO escalates and edges toward world war
Jul 05, 2022

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté interview Michael Tracey live from Madrid, where NATO meets to plan a major escalation in the Ukraine proxy war and admit Sweden and Finland as members.

Michael Tracey:

Aaron Maté:

Max Blumenthal:

The Grayzone

