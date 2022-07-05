Michael Tracey: NATO escalates and edges toward world war

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté interview Michael Tracey live from Madrid, where NATO meets to plan a major escalation in the Ukraine proxy war and admit Sweden and Finland as members.
The video is on Rokfin and YouTube.
Michael Tracey:
Aaron Maté:
Pushback with Aaron Maté (video)
Pushback with Aaron Maté (audio podcast)
https://twitter.com/aaronjmate
Max Blumenthal:
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone