Max Blumenthal
Max on the Stephen Gardner podcast
Oct 15, 2023

Stephen Gardner hosts independent Journalist Max Blumenthal to discuss the coming hot war as the United States and Israel gear up to attack Hamas. Hezbollah and Iran are ready to pounce to back Hamas and get back at US for blocking $6 billion in frozen funds. Hostage Negotiations have begun with many countries involved. Hamas is a gang within Palestine that wants to attack Israel. Palestine suffers because of the actions of Hamas. Blumenthal tries to explain the complex relationship of Palestine and Israel while not desecrating the horrible attack events this past week.

Go to 20:40 to skip the history lesson. Max goes deep on bloody history between Palestine and Israel and the rise of Hamas for the first 20 minutes. Follow Max at https://thegrayzone.com/

Watch this on YouTube Find more reporting at The Grayzone.

