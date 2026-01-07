The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Trump’s January 3rd Kidnapping and the Ruse of Regime ‘Stability’

Jan 07, 2026

Max Blumenthal dissects Trump’s surprise abduction of Nicolás Maduro—mirrored to the 1989 Panama invasion—and the theories about military stand-downs that allowed a decapitation raid with minimal Venezuelan resistance. He maps the real endgame: handing Venezuela’s oil, minerals, and lithium to Trump cronies and Elon Musk while keeping the Bolivarian Revolution’s shell intact, installing a pliable Delcy Rodríguez as interim president to “whittle down Chavismo.” Blumenthal exposes how sanctions-induced economic collapse—not incompetence—drove migration, and how Rubio’s viceroy ambitions could still backfire if military hardliners like Diosdado Cabello resist imperial occupation.

