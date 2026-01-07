Max Blumenthal dissects Trump’s surprise abduction of Nicolás Maduro—mirrored to the 1989 Panama invasion—and the theories about military stand-downs that allowed a decapitation raid with minimal Venezuelan resistance. He maps the real endgame: handing Venezuela’s oil, minerals, and lithium to Trump cronies and Elon Musk while keeping the Bolivarian Revolution’s shell intact, installing a pliable Delcy Rodríguez as interim president to “whittle down Chavismo.” Blumenthal exposes how sanctions-induced economic collapse—not incompetence—drove migration, and how Rubio’s viceroy ambitions could still backfire if military hardliners like Diosdado Cabello resist imperial occupation.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal: Trump’s January 3rd Kidnapping and the Ruse of Regime ‘Stability’
Jan 07, 2026
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes