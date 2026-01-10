Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Golden Age of Gangsterism and the Death of International Law

Max Blumenthal joins Glenn Diesen to dissect the January 3rd raid on Caracas—a terrorist assault that killed dozens, kidnapped Maduro, and exposed Trump’s Venezuela endgame as raw plunder, not liberation. With the Chavista state still intact, Delcy Rodríguez in Miraflores, and no regime change achieved, Trump demands backroom deals: Venezuelan oil revenue funneled to offshore CIA slush funds, ties severed with Russia and China, and Caracas reduced to a U.S. gas station. Blumenthal reveals how the “narco-state” myth was CIA-created in the 1980s and how Maduro’s New York trial tests whether international law still exists—or if Washington’s neocons have finally overcome Iraq syndrome by kidnapping heads of state with impunity.