🔴 It’s a big club - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the furor over Bari Weiss spiking a 60 Minutes segment that exposed the Salvadoran dungeon that has become a linchpin of the Trump-Rubio deportation policy, and the future of a corporate media stripped of the illusion of impartiality. They also cover an insider attack on US troops in Syria, the escalation of US war on Venezuela, US strikes on Nigeria, and Israel’s daily shattering of the Gaza ceasefire.