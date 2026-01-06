Anya Parampil: How the CIA Turned Venezuela Into a Narco-State Scapegoat

Anya Parampil joins Judge Napolitano to dismantle Washington’s “narco-state” fairy tale about Venezuela—a projection that obscures decades of CIA complicity in drug trafficking through the region. While Trump and Rubio brand Maduro a kingpin to justify oil piracy and regime change, the real cartel operates out of Langley, where covert ops and cocaine corridors have been standard policy since the Reagan era. Parampil connects the dots between fabricated pretexts, imperial resource theft, and a bipartisan narco-empire that weaponizes the drug war to strangle any government that won’t play ball.