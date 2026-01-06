The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Anya Parampil: How the CIA Turned Venezuela Into a Narco-State Scapegoat

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jan 06, 2026

Anya Parampil joins Judge Napolitano to dismantle Washington’s “narco-state” fairy tale about Venezuela—a projection that obscures decades of CIA complicity in drug trafficking through the region. While Trump and Rubio brand Maduro a kingpin to justify oil piracy and regime change, the real cartel operates out of Langley, where covert ops and cocaine corridors have been standard policy since the Reagan era. Parampil connects the dots between fabricated pretexts, imperial resource theft, and a bipartisan narco-empire that weaponizes the drug war to strangle any government that won’t play ball.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture