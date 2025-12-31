The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Charting Trump’s Senile Empire on the Road to Fiasco

Trump’s Venezuela adventure is being choreographed by Marco Rubio, the neocon golden boy with the highest approval in Trumpworld and the worst foreign policy record to match.
Dec 31, 2025

In this interview, Max Blumenthal dissects how Rubio’s regime-change crusade, oil tanker piracy, and “narco-state” propaganda are driving the U.S. toward a hemispheric disaster—insurgency, mass migration, and economic blowback included. He tracks Trump’s mental unravelling, the Epstein files farce, the implosion of the MAGA media ecosystem, and Netanyahu’s desperate scramble to keep Trump on Israel’s leash while Washington and the U.S. public turn against endless war.

