Max Blumenthal: From Gaza to Caracas – Trump’s Year of Permanent War

On the Dialogue Works podcast, Max Blumenthal discusses how Trump ended 2025 not by “ending wars” but by multiplying them. From Gaza to Venezuela, Somalia to Ukraine, Trump perpetuated war while dangling apocalypse over Iran and Taiwan to please his donors. Mentally enfeebled and owned by Likudnik and Persian Gulf billionaires, he greenlights Netanyahu’s Iran fantasies, fuels sanctions-driven misery in Iran, and turns Venezuela into a testing ground for piracy and naval humiliation. Max dissects a splintering MAGA right, TPUSA’s grifter meltdown, and an Israel desperate to become a mini-empire from Cyprus to Somaliland, even as young conservatives and the wider U.S. public turn against permanent war.