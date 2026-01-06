The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Max Blumenthal: Trump and Rubio’s Gusano Cronies Teed Up to Loot Venezuela

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jan 06, 2026

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano to expose the real agenda behind Trump’s Venezuela blockade: handing $1.7 trillion in oil, minerals, and infrastructure to Miami’s anti-Chávez exiles and their Republican patrons. Marco Rubio, architect of the debacle, has spent decades cultivating regime-change cutouts like María Corina Machado, who’s already drafted a privatization blueprint to auction off Venezuela’s patrimony to Trump-linked oligarchs. While the Pentagon flounders with oil tanker piracy and failed “anti-drug” ops, the endgame is naked imperial plunder dressed up as liberation—with Rubio playing bagman for a new generation of comprador elites.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture