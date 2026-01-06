Max Blumenthal: Trump and Rubio’s Gusano Cronies Teed Up to Loot Venezuela

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano to expose the real agenda behind Trump’s Venezuela blockade: handing $1.7 trillion in oil, minerals, and infrastructure to Miami’s anti-Chávez exiles and their Republican patrons. Marco Rubio, architect of the debacle, has spent decades cultivating regime-change cutouts like María Corina Machado, who’s already drafted a privatization blueprint to auction off Venezuela’s patrimony to Trump-linked oligarchs. While the Pentagon flounders with oil tanker piracy and failed “anti-drug” ops, the endgame is naked imperial plunder dressed up as liberation—with Rubio playing bagman for a new generation of comprador elites.