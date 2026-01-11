Anya Parampil on the US financial sabotage of Venezuela

On the Radio War Nerd podcast hosted by Mark Ames and John Dolan, The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil discusses her 2023 book, “Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire,” outlining the sophisticated campaign of financial and political warfare Washington has waged on Venezuela since its Chavista government came to power.



Parampil details the plot to steal Venezuela’s most valuable foreign asset, Citgo, setting the stage for the recent US military assault on Caracas. She describes her on-the-ground reporting from Venezuela and her interactions with the country’s leaders, from Nicolas Maduro to Delcy Rodriguez, as well as top opposition figures.



