On the Radio War Nerd podcast hosted by Mark Ames and John Dolan, The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil discusses her 2023 book, “Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire,” outlining the sophisticated campaign of financial and political warfare Washington has waged on Venezuela since its Chavista government came to power.
Parampil details the plot to steal Venezuela’s most valuable foreign asset, Citgo, setting the stage for the recent US military assault on Caracas. She describes her on-the-ground reporting from Venezuela and her interactions with the country’s leaders, from Nicolas Maduro to Delcy Rodriguez, as well as top opposition figures.
Get a copy of Corporate Coup here.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Anya Parampil on the US financial sabotage of Venezuela
Jan 11, 2026
On the Radio War Nerd podcast hosted by Mark Ames and John Dolan, The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil discusses her 2023 book, “Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire,” outlining the sophisticated campaign of financial and political warfare Washington has waged on Venezuela since its Chavista government came to power.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes