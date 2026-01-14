Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Donor-Driven March to War Implodes MAGA’s “America First” Myth

Max Blumenthal joins Sabby Sabs to torch the fantasy that Trump’s foreign policy is “America First” rather than donor-driven gangsterism. He walks through the Venezuela raid, TPUSA’s implosion, and the bipartisan drive toward war with Iran, showing how think tank ghouls, Zionist fixers, and GOP operatives script the talking points corporate media obediently regurgitates. As MAGA influencers melt down and young people sour on endless war, Max maps a political class so captured by weapons manufacturers and lobbyists that it can only offer more sanctions, more coups, and more managed chaos.