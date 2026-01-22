Max Blumenthal: Trump's Financial Terrorism Against Iran

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano to dissect Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Davos brag that Trump ordered OFAC to collapse Iran’s currency, block imports, and deliberately drive people into the streets. He frames this as open admission of “financial terrorism”: a 14‑year sanctions war weaponizing inflation, medicine shortages, app bans, and bank lockouts to manufacture unrest and justify a coming U.S.–Israeli strike. Blumenthal tracks how MI6, Mossad, and CIA then piggybacked on currency protests with hybrid war tactics—armed rioters, burned mosques, fake death tolls—while carrier groups, THAAD batteries, and Gulf assets line up for possible decapitation strikes on Iran’s leadership.