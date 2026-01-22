Confronting hybrid warfare inside Iran: a voice on the ground

Nahid Poureisa, a Tehran-based analyst of West Asian and Chinese affairs, joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss the coordinated rioting and violence that shook her country for two days this January and left thousands dead.



Poureisa describes bearing witness to the devastating aftermath of the mayhem, visiting some of the many mosques that were torched by rioters, speaking to family members of the dead, living through the internet blackout, and attending a massive pro-government rally which brought together over a million Iranians from diverse social sectors.



As US military forces gather in the region for a possible assault on Iran, Poureisa details her country’s preparations and assesses how it might respond.